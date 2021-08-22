Bears are signing former Texans WR Isaiah Coulter

The Chicago Bears are looking for reinforcements in the wide receiver and kick returner department and are signing wideout Isaiah Coulter to a contract. Aaron Wilson was the first to report the news.

Coulter was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Houston Texans after catching 72 passes for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns during his final collegiate season. The speedy receiver from Rhode Island was injured for a good portion of last year, appearing in just one game. He was released by the Texans nearly a week ago as part of roster cutdowns.

Coming to the Bears, Coutler joins a crowded receiver room and will compete with players such as Rodney Adams, Chris Lacy, Jon’Vea Johnson, Riley Ridley and Javon Wims for one of the final spots. He’ll also likely get some looks at one of the returner positions.

Isaiah Coulter signing with Chicago Bears, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 22, 2021

With rosters due to get trimmed from 85 to 80 in the next couple of days, the Bears will have to make an additional corresponding move. Since there’s just one preseason game remaining, too, we’ll see how much Coulter is able to contribute between now and final roster cuts.

