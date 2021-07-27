Bears are signing former Falcons WR Justin Hardy

Just a couple days after trading Anthony Miller to the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears have added another wide receiver to the roster at the start of training camp.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears are signing former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy.

Hardy, a former fourth-round pick in 2015, played four seasons with the Falcons. During his time with Atlanta, Hardy totaled 95 catches for 946 yards and nine touchdowns.

Hardy also has experience returning punts and kickoffs with the Falcons, serving primarily as a punt returner. In 2018, Hardy returned 20 punts for 147 yards with a long of 18 yards.

With the uncertainty surrounding kickoff and punt returners for the Bears, Hardy could likely get a chance to compete for the punt returner job. Rookie Dazz Newsome, who is currently on the PUP list as he recovers from a broken collarbone, also has experience returning punts.

Fellow rookie running back Khalil Herbert is the favorite to return kickoffs for Chicago.

Bears 2021 training camp: One burning question at each position on defense, special teams

