Bears are signing former Eagles OT Jason Peters

The Chicago Bears have had injury concerns on the offensive line, particularly at tackle, and the impact was evident during Saturday’s preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins.

The Bears addressed their offensive tackle concerns with the signing of former Eagles left tackle Jason Peters, a former nine-time Pro Bowler.

Peters, who is entering his 18th season, spent the last 12 years of his career with the Eagles as the team’s left tackle.

There are plenty of questions at tackle for the Bears, starting with the status of second-round rookie Teven Jenkins, who has yet to practice during training camp as he nurses a back injury.

Both Jenkins and right tackle Germain Ifedi remain sidelined, which has left the Bears thin at the tackle position. Currently, Elijah Wilkinson has been serving as Chicago’s left tackle with seventh-round tackle Lachavious Simmons at right tackle.