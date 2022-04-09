Bears are signing former Colts LB Matthew Adams

The Chicago Bears are signing former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Matthew Adams to a one-year deal, the team announced. Adams will reunite with his former defensive coordinator and new head coach Matt Eberflus.

Adams, a former seventh-round pick in 2018, has served primarily as a special teams contributor during his career. He’s played in 58 games with nine starts, but those came in the first two years of his career.

In his career, Adams has totaled 55 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, one fumble recovery and two QB hits.

Adams has experience playing under Eberflus during their time in Indianapolis, so he has a good understanding of Chicago’s new defensive scheme.

While Adams doesn’t figure to compete for a starting job, he’ll serve as key depth at linebacker alongside newcomers Joe Thomas and Noah Dawkins.

We have signed Matt Adams to a one-year contract. Welcome to the Windy City, @all_in_adams! — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 9, 2022

Adams joins defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad as the second Colts defensive player to follow Eberflus to Chicago this offseason.

