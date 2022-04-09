Breaking News:

Steelers QB and former Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by car

Bears are signing former Colts LB Matthew Adams

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Adams
    Matt Adams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Eberflus
    Matt Eberflus
    American football coach

The Chicago Bears are signing former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Matthew Adams to a one-year deal, the team announced. Adams will reunite with his former defensive coordinator and new head coach Matt Eberflus.

Adams, a former seventh-round pick in 2018, has served primarily as a special teams contributor during his career. He’s played in 58 games with nine starts, but those came in the first two years of his career.

In his career, Adams has totaled 55 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, one fumble recovery and two QB hits.

Adams has experience playing under Eberflus during their time in Indianapolis, so he has a good understanding of Chicago’s new defensive scheme.

While Adams doesn’t figure to compete for a starting job, he’ll serve as key depth at linebacker alongside newcomers Joe Thomas and Noah Dawkins.

Adams joins defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad as the second Colts defensive player to follow Eberflus to Chicago this offseason.

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

Updated look at Bears cornerback depth after Tavon Young signing

View 8 items

Recommended Stories