Bears signing DT Justin Jones to 2-year deal
The Chicago Bears are signing former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones to a two-year deal, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
The move comes shortly after news that Chicago wouldn’t be signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who failed to pass a physical.
DL Justin Jones is signing with the #Bears on a two-year deal, per source.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 18, 2022
