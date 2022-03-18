Bears signing DT Justin Jones to 2-year deal

Alyssa Barbieri
The Chicago Bears are signing former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones to a two-year deal, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The move comes shortly after news that Chicago wouldn’t be signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who failed to pass a physical.

More to come.

