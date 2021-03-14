The Bears are re-signing DL Mario Edwards to 3-year deal

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Bears are re-signing defensive end Mario Edwards to a multi-year deal. Edwards signed with the Bears last summer after he was cut from the Saints when rosters were trimmed. He appeared in 15 games last season, totaling 17 tackles, four sacks, and one pass deflection. In December, the veteran was charged with assault on a female in North Carolina while the Bears were preparing to take on the Panthers during an October weekend. . A month later, the NFL suspended Edwards for the first two games of the 2021 season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy