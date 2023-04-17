What Bears re-signing Dante Pettis means for roster, draft plans at WR

How Bears re-signing Pettis impacts roster, draft plans at WR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears elevated their wide receiving corps earlier this offseason with the addition of DJ Moore but still lack quality depth behind Moore, Darnell Mooney, and Chase Claypool.

General manager Ryan Poles added to that depth Monday when he re-signed Dante Pettis to a one-year contract. Pettis played in all 17 games for the Bears last season, catching 19 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

Pettis was also a valuable punt returner last season. He took over the full-time duties in Week 7 after Velus Jones Jr. struggled to open the season. Before re-signing Pettis, the Bears had no surefire options at punt returner, with Jones and Trestan Ebner as the only potential candidates.

Re-signing Pettis gives the Bears another veteran wide receiver who knows the system that can fill in if one of the top three receivers goes down.

But overall, Pettis' return means very little for the 2023 Bears' roster.

I still expect the Bears to add to the receiving corps in the 2023 NFL Draft. It's reasonable to expect the Bears to start looking at receivers in Round 3, but it's more likely the additions will come on Day 3 of the draft.

The Bears have brought in Michigan State's Jayden Reed and Virginia's Dontayvion Wicks for top-30 visits. They have also hosted Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but it's highly unlikely the Bears will draft the Buckeyes star in Round 1.

Whichever receiver(s) the Bears select in the draft will automatically enter into a roster battle with Pettis, Jones, and whoever else is brought in this offseason.

Bringing back Pettis gives the Bears needed veteran depth in training camp. But if Jones takes a leap and the Bears draft a receiver in the first five rounds, Pettis very well could be on the outside looking in when the rosters are trimmed before Week 1.

