Bears signing CB Dee Virgin to their practice squad

The Chicago Bears are pretty thin at cornerback right now, and aside from Jaylon Johnson, there’s been nothing to write home about.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears are signing cornerback Dee Virgin to the practice squad. The transaction comes after Washington signed kicker Brian Johnson off Chicago’s practice squad.

Bears are signing DB Dee Virgin to their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 1, 2021

Virgin has appeared in 21 games — all with the Detroit Lions — from 2018 to 2020, where he had 12 tackles and 1 forced fumbles. He’s also spent time with the Houston Texans (2017-18), Los Angeles Rams (2020) and New England Patriots (2021). Virgin ha splayed primarily on special teams.

List