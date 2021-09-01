Bears signing CB Artie Burns back to the active roster

The Chicago Bears are bringing back a familiar face in cornerback Artie Burns, who the team released during final cutdowns on Tuesday.

According to Adam Schefter, the Bears are re-signing Burns to their active roster, where he joins Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Duke Shelley and Xavier Crawford on the active roster.

Burns was one of the surprise cuts by the Bears, especially given there were only four cornerbacks on the initial 53-man roster. Burns will serve as depth at cornerback behind starters Johnson and Vildor.

Burns was locked in a battle for the starting cornerback job opposite Johnson, where he was competing with Vildor. The previous season, Burns suffered a torn ACL early into training camp and missed the entire season. He re-signed with the Bears earlier this offseason.

With Burns back on the active roster and the additions of wide receivers Breshad Perriman and Nsimba Webster, the Bears still have one roster move to make after they place linebacker Danny Trevathan and offensive tackle Teven Jenkins on injured reserve.

