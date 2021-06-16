The Bears have signed LT Teven Jenkins, which means their rookie class is now locked up

The Chicago Bears have locked up their entire 2021 rookie draft class.

The Bears have signed second-round offensive tackle Teven Jenkins. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Chicago traded up to select Jenkins with the 39th overall pick, giving their first-round, franchise quarterback Justin Fields some protection for the long haul.

While many expected Jenkins to replace the departed Bobby Massie at right tackle, GM Ryan Pace wouldn’t rule out Jenkins playing left tackle. Chicago shortly after released veteran left tackle Charles Leno, an indication they have a ton of confidence in Jenkins as a franchise left tackle.

Our rookie class is complete. @TevenJenkins is officially official. 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3k7SidjdF9 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 16, 2021

Jenkins joins the rest of the Bears’ 2021 rookie class in signing their rookie deals. That includes quarterback Justin Fields, offensive tackle Larry Borom, running back Khalil Herbert, wide receiver Dazz Newsome, cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga.

