The Bears signed a new kicker already

The Super Bowl is still over a week away, but the Bears haven't wasted any time trying to find a new kicker.

The Bears scheduled several kickers for meetings and workouts and, according to ESPN's Field Yates, already signed one of those kickers.

And the Bears have signed a new kicker: Redford Jones, per his agency @EnterSportsMgmt. He won today's tryout. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 25, 2019

So who is Redford Jones? Well, believe it or not, he has a double doink in his recent history. But his went in!

The jokes are too easy on this one, but it's probably still too soon for most Bears fans.

Jones kicked at Tulsa, but went undrafted out of college in 2017. He will likely be one of a handful of kickers the Bears try out or bring to training camp before deciding on a starter, but this is a further indication that Parkey's time with the Bears is over.

