Bears signed James O’Shaughnessy, and fans had plenty of tight end jokes

The Chicago Bears signed veteran tight end James O’Shaughnessy to a one-year deal on Monday, adding another homegrown tight end to the roster alongside Cole Kmet.

O’Shaughnessy, a former fifth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, has played seven NFL seasons with the Chiefs (2015-16) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-21). He has 112 catches for 1,108 yards and three touchdowns.

The move doesn’t come as a surprise given the Ryan Poles connection, as Poles served as a college scouting director in Kansas City when the Chiefs drafted O’Shaughnessy.

As you can imagine, there were plenty of tight end jokes being thrown out with O’Shaughnessy’s addition — which feels like tradition after former general manager Ryan Pace once collected a myriad of tight ends.

For the record, the Bears currently only have four tight ends on the roster (Cole Kmet, Ryan Griffin, Jesper Horsted and O’Shaughnessy). But for Bears fans, it seems more like seven. (Guess it’s hard to drop old habits).

Here’s how fans are reacting to the Bears adding another tight end in O’Shaughnessy:

