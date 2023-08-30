Bears sign WR Trent Taylor, claim DL Khalid Kareem and DB Quindell Johnson

The Bears have started to shuffle their roster after dropping to 52 players on Tuesday.

According to reports from NFL Media, they have signed former Bengals wide receiver Trent Taylor while also claiming former Colts defensive end Khalid Kareem and former Rams defensive back Quindell Johnson off waivers. The Bears have the top waiver position in the league after finishing with the league's worst record a year ago.

Taylor had eight catches for 103 yards for the Bengals over the last two seasons. He also averaged 10.3 yards per punt return during the 2022 campaign.

Kareem was Taylor's teammate in 2021 before moving on to Indy last year. He has 29 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 27 career games. The Bears waived defensive end Terrell Lewis earlier on Wednesday.

Johnson was undrafted out of Memphis this year.