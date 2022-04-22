Bears sign WR David Moore and CB Greg Stroman Jr.

The Chicago Bears are making moves on and off the field during their week of voluntary minicamp.

The team announced they have signed wide receiver David Moore and cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. to one-year deals. Both players had a tryout with the Bears earlier in the week.

We have signed David Moore & Greg Stroman Jr. to one-year contracts. Welcome to Chicago, @DmoeSwagg23 & @IAM_GSIII! — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 21, 2022

Moore has been in the league since 2017 when he was drafted in the seventh round, having success with the Seattle Seahawks early in his career. From 2018-2020, Moore had 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Seahawks on offense while also contributing on special teams. He spent last year with the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos, playing exclusively on special teams.

On the other side of the ball, Stroman began his career with the Washington Commanders in 2018 as a seventh-round pick. He saw plenty of playing time his rookie season, snagging an interception, forcing a fumble, and totaling 38 tackles. Injuries limited his next two seasons and he was released prior to the 2021 season.

Both players, who saw early success in their careers, will now compete for roster spots on the Bears at two positions that could use a boost in production.