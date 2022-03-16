Bears re-sign veteran LS Patrick Scales to one-year deal

Bears re-sign LS Patrick Scales to one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears re-signed veteran long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

Scales first signed with the Bears in 2015 and has started every game since. His important role on the special teams unit helped get him re-signed last offseason to a one-year deal and now an extension for the 2022 season.

Details for Scales' contract are the following: A one-year, $1,272,500 veteran benefit deal with a maximum $152,500 signing bonus and $1,047,500 total guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

In 17 games last season, Scales had two solo tackles and two assisted tackles.

Scales will play under a new special teams coordinator in Richard Hightower and Matt Eburflus will be Scales' third different head coach with the Bears.

