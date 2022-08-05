Earlier on Friday morning, it was reported the Bears were signing cornerback Davontae Harris.

Chicago has now confirmed that move and announced a few others.

The Bears are also signing defensive lineman Trevon Coley. As corresponding moves, the team has waived defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai and safety Jon Alexander.

Coley has appeared in 44 games with 31 starts since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He has 100 total tackles and 3.5 career sacks. He last appeared in a game with the Cardinals in 2020, recording a sack and three tackles for the club in six contests.

Coley signed with the Titans last year in June but went on injured reserve in mid-August. He was one of five players to try out for the Bears this week.

Alufohai spent portions of the 2021 season on Chicago’s practice squad. Alexander had signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in May.

Bears sign Trevon Coley, waive Auzoyah Alufohai and Jon Alexander originally appeared on Pro Football Talk