Bears sign top draft pick CB Kyler Gordon

The Chicago Bears have signed top draft pick cornerback Kyler Gordon to a four-year rookie deal, the team announced Saturday.

Gordon was selected by the Bears with the 39th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, addressing a huge need in the secondary. Gordon has impressed during the team’s offseason program, where he’s expected to start on the outside opposite Jaylon Johnson when the regular season begins.

Unfortunately, a minor injury sidelined Gordon during the final week of organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, where he was seen riding a stationary bike off on the sidelines during practice. The important thing is that he’s healthy for the start of training camp on July 27.

Gordon joins wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., edge rusher Dominique Robinson, running back Trestan Ebner, safety Elijah Hicks, punter Trenton Gill and offensive linemen Braxton Jones, Zachary Thomas, Doug Kramer, and Ja’Tyre Carter as rookies who have signed with the team.

Second-round safety Jaquan Brisker remains the only Bears rookie who hasn’t signed his rookie deal.

