Bears sign TE Lachlan Pitts and LB Barrington Wade

The Bears announced a handful of roster moves on Tuesday morning.

The team has signed tight end Lachlan Pitts and linebacker Barrington Wade to the 90-man roster. Kicker Andre Szmyt and tight end Jake Tonges were waived in corresponding moves.

Pitts went undrafted in April. He caught 28 passes for 543 yards and five touchdowns at William & Mary last season.

Wade had one tackle in four appearances for the Broncos in 2021. He has also spent time with the Ravens and the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Szmyt's departure leaves the Bears with Cairo Santos as their only kicker. Santos is in his fourth season with the Bears.