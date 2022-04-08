Bears sign Tavon Young

The Bears have signed free agent cornerback Tavon Young. He agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million contract, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

The Ravens cut Young on March 9, and he had remained a free agent since.

Young spent six years in Baltimore. He endured three different season-ending injuries, costing him the 2017 season (knee) and the 2019 season (neck) and most of 2020 (knee).

Young signed what was then the richest contract for a slot cornerback following a breakout 2018 season, getting a three-year deal worth $25.8 million. He was set to make $5.845 million in base salary and count $9.183 million against the cap in 2022.

Young played all 17 games in 2021, making seven starts, and totaled 35 tackles and one interception.

He was honored as the team’s Ed Block Courage Award recipient.

