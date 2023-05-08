Bears sign Stephen Carlson, D’Anthony Jones, Josh Lugg, Bralen Trahan.

Bears sign four players after rookie minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A handful of players earned themselves some extra time with the Bears over the course of last weekend’s rookie minicamp. The team announced on Monday that they’d signed four players after the two-day camp: TE Stephen Carlson, DL D’Anthony Jones, OL Josh Lugg and DB Bralen Trahan.

In corresponding moves, the Bears also waived OL Nick Amoah, DB Justin Broiles andTE Damien Caffrey.

Carlson spent the 2019-2021 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, but was out of football last year. In his Cleveland career, Carlson played in 25 games (seven starts) and caught six passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. He took the majority of his snaps on special teams.

Jones is an undrafted rookie out of Houston. Over the past two seasons, he was a major backfield disruptor as an edge rusher for the Cougars. Since 2021, he notched 14.5 sacks, 21 TFL and eight forced fumbles. His five forced fumbles in 2022 tied for most in the country.

Lugg is an undrafted rookie from Notre Dame. He was a sixth-year senior in 2022 and started every game for the Fighting Irish at right guard. In 2021, he started every game at right tackle. Prior to that, Lugg had five starts at right tackle, one start at right guard and two at center.

Trahan is an undrafted rookie defensive back from Louisiana. He’s another six-year senior with lots of experience, and played in 67 games over his Ragin’ Cajun career. Trahan was a ballhawk in college with 13 interceptions, 29 PBUs, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also did well once he had the ball in his hands. Trahan averaged 24.8 return yards on his 13 interceptions, and scored one touchdown.

The Bears will hold their first OTA of the season on May 22.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.