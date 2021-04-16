Bears sign speedy WR Marquise Goodwin

Brendan Sugrue
·1 min read
The Chicago Bears added more speed to their receiving corps on Friday, signing veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to a one-year deal, according to the team.

Goodwin was drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. After four seasons in Buffalo, Goodwin signed with the San Francisco 49ers and became one of the better deep-threat receivers in the league.

In 2017, he had a career year with 56 catches for 962 yards and two touchdowns. He would spend two more seasons with Niners before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the 2020 season.

Goodwin wouldn’t play a down for the Eagles, however, as he opted out of the season due to health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. He was sent back to the Niners and released this offseason prior to signing with the Bears. For his career, Goodwin has 140 catches for 2,323 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 16.6 yards per reception.

The speedster, who represented the United States in the 2012 Olympics in the long jump category, joins a receiving group headlined by Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney. Terms of his contract have not yet been disclosed.

