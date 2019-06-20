Bears sign sixth-rounder Duke Shelley

Bears cornerback Duke Shelley was the final 2019 sixth-round pick without a contract, but his deal is now done.

The Bears announced that Shelley signed his four-year pact with the team on Thursday. The signing leaves the Bears with their entire draft class under contract.

Shelley became a starter during his freshman year at Kansas State and led the team in interceptions last year despite missing five games with a leg injury. At 5’9″, he’ll likely be competing for time as a slot corner although special teams is often the route to early playing time for late-round picks.

There are now 15 unsigned 2019 draft picks and only one of them — Vikings seventh-round long snapper Austin Cutting — was drafted after the third round.