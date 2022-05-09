There were several young players who made an impression at the Bears rookie minicamp over the weekend and now they have a spot on the 90-man roster.

Chicago announced on Monday that the club had signed six tryout players to the active roster: linebacker Christian Albright, safety Jon Alexander, long snapper Antonio Ortiz, defensive end Carson Taylor, safety A.J. Thomas, and running back De’Montre Tuggle.

As one corresponding move, the team waived outside linebacker Ledarius Mack, Khalil Mack’s younger brother. The club also waived running back Master Teague, receivers Landon Lenoir and Savon Scarver, linebacker Jaylan Alexander, and safety Amari Carter. Those five players had been signed as undrafted free agents last week.

The Bears had 69 total players at their rookie minicamp, including their 11 draftees.

Bears sign six tryout players from rookie minicamp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk