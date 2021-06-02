Bears sign seventh-rounder Khyiris Tonga

The Bears have their final draft pick from this year under contract.

Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga‘s agents announced that their client has agreed to his rookie deal. It is a four-year pact for the 250th overall pick of this year’s draft.

Tonga started 32 games over four seasons at BYU. He had 130 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 12 passes defensed, and two forced fumbles.

Tonga is the first player from the Bears’ 2021 class to sign his contract. The Bears also selected six other players during a draft that started with a trade up to nab quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick.

