The Bears signed second-round draft choice Kyler Gordon on Saturday, the team announced.

The cornerback from the University of Washington was the team’s top draft choice, No. 39 overall. He becomes the 11th of the Bears’ 12 draft choices to sign his four-year deal with only second-round safety Jaquan Brisker remaining unsigned.

Gordon appeared in 33 games in four seasons with the Huskies, totaling 98 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, 14 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

He became a full-time starter last season and earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors after establishing career highs with 46 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass breakups.

Bears sign second-round selection Kyler Gordon originally appeared on Pro Football Talk