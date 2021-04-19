Bears re-sign safety Tashaun Gipson to one-year contract

Bears re-sign safety Tashaun Gipson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are bringing back safety Tashaun Gipson on a one-year deal, according to Dan Graziano. Gipson started all 16 games at safety for the Bears last season. In 2020, he intercepted two passes, recovered one fumble and notched 66 tackles. He was also one of the most reliable tacklers on the team, as the only player to record over 50 tackles, with a missed tackle rate of under 5%, according to Pro Football Reference.

This season will mark Gipson’s 10th in the NFL. It will also be the first time the Bears will retain the same starting safeties in consecutive seasons since the Bears fielded Eddie Jackson and Adrian Amos in 2017 and 2018.

Gipson made the Pro Bowl once in 2014, after intercepting a career-high six passes.

