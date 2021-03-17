Bears re-sign safety Deon Bush originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears re-signed safety Deon Bush to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Bush was a fourth-round draft pick for the Bears back in 2016. In five years with the team, he’s played in 65 games, starting eight of them. For the most part, Bush has been a special teams standout. He played 43% of the team’s special teams snaps in 2020, despite missing two games with a hamstring injury and being inactive for two more with a foot injury. Last season, he snagged his first career interception in Week 2 against the Giants.

The Bears now have four safeties under contract for next season: Bush, Eddie Jackson, Marqui Christian and Jordan Lucas. Lucas, however, did not play in any games last season, and Christian only played in one with the Jets.

