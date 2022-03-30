Bears sign safety Dane Cruikshank, per agent originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have reportedly added another player to their defensive backfield. According to GSE sports agent David Canter, safety Dane Cruikshank signed a deal with the Bears.

Cruikshank was selected by the Titans in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. In four years with the Titans, he played in 44 games, with four starts. All four of those starts came last season, and Cruikshank saw action in the Titans’ postseason loss to the Bengals, as well.

While Cruikshank has contributed on defense, he made most of his impact on Tennessee’s special teams unit. He ranked second on the team in special teams tackles from 2018-2019. He also blocked a field goal and a point-after attempt in 2019. Cruikshank was also awarded the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award in Week 2 of the 2018 season, when he reeled off a 66-yard touchdown on a fake punt play.

Cruikshank was limited to only two games in 2020, as multiple IR stints cut his season short. He missed three games in 2021 with a knee injury, as well.

Cruikshank now joins Eddie Jackson and DeAndre Houston-Carson in the back end of the defense. The Bears will likely add several more safeties before training camp begins this summer.

