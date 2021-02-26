The Bears have reached agreement with running back Ryan Nall, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Nall was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent.

David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen and Artavis Pierce lead the running back group under new position coach Michael Pitre.

Nall, 25, was used sparingly as a running back, seeing only 68 offensive snaps in 2020, but he became a core special teams player. In 16 games, Nall played 294 special teams snaps.

He finished the season with three rushes for no yards and eight receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Nall joined the Bears in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State and played in eight games in 2019.

Bears re-sign Ryan Nall originally appeared on Pro Football Talk