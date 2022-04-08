Bears sign Ryan Griffin, former Jets, Texans tight end

Bears sign veteran tight end Ryan Griffin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles added to the Bears’ tight end group on Friday, signing Ryan Griffin to a one-year deal. Griffin is a nine-year veteran who’s spent time with both the Texans and Jets.

Over his career, Griffin has appeared in 119 games, starting 67 of them. He’s caught 206 balls for 2,158 yards and 14 touchdowns. Last season, he reeled in 27 receptions for 261 yards and two scores. According to contemporary reports from the Jets beat, Griffin was used as an extra run blocker as well. Beyond the offensive contributions, Griffin has played extensively on special teams. Over the past two seasons, Griffin played on more than half of the Jets’ special teams snaps.

With the addition of Griffin, the Bears now have three tight ends on the roster: Griffin, Cole Kmet and Jesper Horsted.

