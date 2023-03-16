Bears sign Robert Tonyan

Free agent tight end Robert Tonyan is leaving Green Bay but staying in the NFC North.

Tonyan has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bears, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Tonyan originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Lions in 2017, but he didn’t make the Lions’ roster and ended up spending some time on the Packers’ practice squad as a rookie. In 2018 Tonyan made the Packers’ regular-season roster, and he has been in Green Bay since. Last season he had 53 catches for 470 yards and two touchdowns.

Because of Tonyan’s rapport with Aaron Rodgers, some thought he might end up on the Jets. Instead, it’s the Bears who will sign Tonyan, and he’ll spend 2023 catching passes from Justin Fields.

