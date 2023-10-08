Bears sign RB off Dolphins practice squad

The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears have been involved in a number of transactions with each other including trades for Chase Claypool and Dan Feeney this year.

Now, on Sunday, the Bears are signing a player off of Miami’s practice squad – running back Darrynton Evans.

Evans signed with the Dolphins after roster cuts, but he hasn’t appeared in a game yet this season.

Miami’s running back group is now made up of Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, Salvon Ahmed, Chris Brooks and Jeff Wilson Jr. (injured reserve).

The Dolphins also now have an open practice squad spot.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire