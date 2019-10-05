Bears sign QB Tyler Bray from practice squad to active roster, release TE Bradley Sowell

There appear to be some interesting roster changes to the Bears lineup as the team heads into Week 5 of the regular season. This Saturday ahead of the Bears matchup across the pond against the Raiders, the team announced they have signed QB Tyler Bray from the practice squad to the active roster. The Bears also announced they have released TE Bradley Sowell.

#Bears roster moves:

We have released TE Bradley Sowell and have signed QB Tyler Bray from the practice squad to the active roster.

— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 5, 2019

Pulling up a new QB from the practice squad should come as no surprise to Bears fans, after starting QB Mitch Trubisky suffered a shoulder injury during the first quarter of the Bear's face-off against the Vikings. Backup QB Chase Daniels has been filling in and is doing heck of a good job, bringing home the W for Chicago in Week 4.

Tyler Bray is a 27-year-old QB who previously played for the Kansas City Chiefs. He made his NFL debut on the Chiefs during the 2017 season against the Denver Broncos. He signed a one-year contract with the Bears in March 2018, going on to sign another one-year deal in 2019 after being waived in December 2018. With Coach Matt Nagy not playing starters during preseason, Bray got to see some action on the field, going 53-for-86 and throwing for 608 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Releasing Sowell has become somewhat routine for the Bears, since he has been released and resigned multiple times this season after Nagy transitioned him from playing as an offensive lineman to tight-end during preseason this year. Sowell went full-on Christian Bale and lost around 40 pounds to switch positions, showcasing his commitment to the team. We'll see if this time the Bears staff will stick with their decision.

