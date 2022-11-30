The Bears sign QB Tim Boyle off the Lions practice squad

The Tim Boyle experiment in Detroit is over. The one-time backup quarterback was signed by the Chicago Bears off the Lions’ practice squad to their active roster on Wednesday.

Boyle had spent all of 2022 on the Lions practice squad after being Detroit’s primary backup in 2021. His first games in Detroit did not go well, and he failed to show any real improvement over the summer in training camp or preseason. Before joining Detroit in the 2021 offseason, Boyle successfully beat out first-round QB Jordan Love in Green Bay to be the Packers No. 2 in 2020.

The move temporarily leaves the Lions with just Jared Goff and backup Nate Sudfeld as QBs on the team.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire