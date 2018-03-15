Bears sign QB Daniel

Quarterback Chase Daniel has agreed to terms with the Chicago Bears on a two-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

The Bears also announced agreements with wide receivers Allen Robinson (three years) and Taylor Gabriel (four years), tight end Trey Burton (four years) and kicker Cody Parker (four years).

Burton's deal is worth $32 million, the Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday. Robinson will make $42 million, according to ESPN. Robinson's annual average of $14 million ties for eighth-largest among current wideout contracts.

Daniel will serve as Mitchell Trubisky's primary backup and reunite with Bears head coach Matt Nagy. Nagy coached Daniel in Kansas City, and general manager Ryan Pace was with the Saints when Daniel served as the No. 2 quarterback behind Drew Brees.

Trubisky began last season as the backup to Mike Glennon, who was officially released on Wednesday one year after signing a three-year, $45 million contract.

--Field Level Media