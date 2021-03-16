Bears sign QB Andy Dalton and fans on Twitter are really mad

Bears Twitter is really really mad about the Dalton signing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Turns out Andy Dalton is not the quarterback Bears fans were hoping the team would bring into Halas Hall this offseason. Immediately after news broke that Ryan Pace had come to an agreement on a one-year deal with the former Cowboys and Bengals QB, fans took to Twitter to express their feelings. Spoiler alert: they’re not nice.

Please no more tweets today moment of silence for the Bears — WindyCityUpdate (@WindyCityUpdate) March 16, 2021

April Fool’s jokes starting early this year? — JLS (@ozonebaby) March 16, 2021

Would've rather kept Trubisky smfh — Josh Bachner (@KingBachner) March 16, 2021

Chicago should apply for the CFL. — zé pedrinho (@ReganKarras) March 16, 2021

Cool I'm a Chargers fan now — BeaRsy (@RsyBea) March 16, 2021

Pathetic — Chris (@Csam8911) March 16, 2021

Me after hoping for Wilson or Watson and then the Bears sign Dalton. pic.twitter.com/f7MI53OVbJ — Luol Deng burner account (@BurnerDeng) March 16, 2021

And of course, it always comes back to this:

#FirePace — ADIDAS TRACK SUITS WIT NIKES (@KyleGRisinger) March 16, 2021

