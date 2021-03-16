Bears sign QB Andy Dalton, likely ensuring Russell Wilson remains with Seahawks in 2021

Bears sign QB Andy Dalton, likely ensuring Russell Wilson remains with Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Bears have signed Andy Dalton to a one-year deal worth $10 million, per Ian Rapoport. That, in all likelihood, ensures Russell Wilson will remain with the Seahawks in 2021.

That's because out of all four teams Wilson is willing to be traded to, one has spent $10 million on a QB (Bears), one has spent $160 million on a QB, one has dumped almost its entire offensive line (Raiders) and one will feature a quarterback competition between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill (Saints). None of those four clubs were going to be able to offer Seattle a feasible route to acquiring Wilson's heir apparent.

Adam Schefter reported that the Bears made a "very aggressive pursuit" of Russell Wilson but were told by the Seahawks that he was staying put. Even if John Schneider was listening to offers, there's no way Chicago would have been able to put together a trade package worth Seattle's while.

Chicago made "a very aggressive pursuit" of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, per sources, and the Bears were told that Seattle is not trading him at this time.



The Bears were one of four teams Wilson's agent named as a place of interest. Now Chicago has an agreement with Andy Dalton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

The likely close to the Wilson trade rumors, at least for the time being, doesn't mean that things are A-OK between the Seahawks and their franchise QB. There is still much work to be done to repair that fractured relationship, beginning with reloading the offensive line in free agency. Seattle is yet to address the team's severe needs at left guard and center.

Additionally, Wilson may have to mend some hurt feelings in the locker room after his public comments being critical of the team's offensive line.

We're still yet to hear from Schneider or Pete Carroll since Wilson's post-Super Bowl media tour that sparked this entire saga. The team's moves in free agency will speak to its sense of urgency (or lack thereof) despite Wilson publicly putting the front office on notice.