Bears sign punter Tory Taylor to rookie contract

The Chicago Bears have signed punter Tory Taylor to his four-year rookie contract, the team announced Saturday.

Chicago selected Taylor in the fourth round in the 2024 NFL draft. It was the selection (No. 122) they received from the Philadelphia Eagles when they traded back from No. 9 to No. 10 and drafted Darnell Wright in last year’s draft.

“Really excited about Tory,” general manager Ryan Poles said after Taylor’s selection. “One of the best punters I’ve ever seen, just in terms of his placement as well as his leg strength to be able to flip the field.”

While it might seem early for Chicago to draft a punter, Taylor is a star at his position. He’ll be a weapon for this team in how he can flip the field for the Bears defense with impressive leg strength.

Taylor was Iowa’s offense last year, where he was the reason they won games. He averaged 48.2 yards per punt last season, setting the single-season punting record and earning recognition as the Ray Guy Award winner for the nation’s top punter.

“Tory is a weapon for the whole football team,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “The punt and pins are huge. This guy is a big talent, so we’re excited to have him.”

Taylor is the first member of Chicago’s five-player 2024 draft class to sign his rookie contract.

