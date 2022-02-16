Bears sign punter Ryan Winslow and LS Beau Brinkley originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears made some additions to their special teams unit on Wednesday. The team announced they’d signed punter Ryan Winslow and long snapper Beau Brinkley to contracts.

Even though Pat O’Donnell and Patrick Scales are set to hit the free agent market next month, these signings don’t mean O’Donnell and Scales are done in Chicago.

This is Winslow’s second stint with the Bears. He initially joined the team in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, but he was waived after training camp that year. Winslow made his NFL debut with the Cardinals in 2019, where he punted six times in two games. He didn’t play at all in 2020, but punted in four games for three different teams in 2021. Winslow most recently suited up for the 49ers, and new Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower, in San Francisco’s Wild Card game against the Cowboys, but he never took the field.

Brinkley played nine seasons for the Titans from 2012-2020. He played in all 16 games for his first eight years, but only appeared in seven games in 2020. Last season, Brinkley played in just three games for the Cardinals. Most recently, Brinkley spent time on the Chargers practice squad.

Both O’Donnell and Scales have long histories with the Bears. O’Donnell initially joined the team in 2014, and has only missed one game over his eight-year career. Scales came to Chicago in 2015 and has played in 86 games for the Bears. He missed all of the 2017 season after tearing an ACL in the preseason.

