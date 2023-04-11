Bears sign punter Ryan Anderson, doesn't mean Trenton Gill done

Bears signing new punter doesn't mean Trenton Gill gone originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears signed another punter to their squad on Monday. Ryan Anderson announced on Twitter that he signed a deal with the team.

This doesn’t mean the Bears are casting aside Trenton Gill after just one season. Instead, the Bears are likely bringing in Anderson to give their returners a different look during the summer. Anderson hits balls off his left foot, while Gill is a righty.

Anderson was a well-decorated college punter at Rutgers. In 2017, his senior season, Anderson won the Big Ten’s Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year Award. He was also named First-Team All-Big Ten. Andersons’ 44.4 yard punt average in 2017 also set a Rutgers single-season record.

The Bears drafted Gill in the seventh round of the 2022 draft and he won over coaches and teammates with his ability to learn quickly. Gill’s ability as a holder was often cited as a reason for the kicking game’s success. His 4.5% touchback rate on punts was also one of the lowest in the league.

