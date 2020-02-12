The Los Angeles Chargers have officially parted ways with Philip Rivers, their franchise quarterback of 15 years, just in time for the Bears to re-enter the quarterback market this offseason.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on NBC Sports talked to Big Cat recently to discuss whether they believe Rivers would be a good fit for the Bears.

Big Cat doesn't believe Rivers would necessarily be an upgrade over Trubisky. They both agreed that whatever team Rivers signs with, he will want to be the starting quarterback and not have to compete for the position. Ryan Pace has verbally committed to Trubisky as the Bears' starter tirelessly despite his disappointing performance last year.

It is still unclear how this offseason market will play out for the Bears and Rivers, but in a time of great uncertainty under center, it is good to know that Ryan Pace has a lot of options.

Should the Bears sign Philip Rivers to replace Mitch Trubisky? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago