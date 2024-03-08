Bears re-sign Patrick Scales, the team's longest-tenured active player: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are re-signing long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year deal that includes over $1 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Scales is the longest-tenured player on the team, having been with the Bears since 2015. With this contract, he will play his ninth straight season with the Bears, extending his streak on the team.

Scales signed with the Bears on Nov. 28, 2015. He's been with the team for a little over eight years and two months. He has played through several eras of Bears football.

Scales has officially played under two general managers (Ryan Pace, Ryan Poles), three head coaches (John Fox, Matt Nagy, Matt Eberflus) and three special teams coordinators (Jeff Rodgers, Chris Tabor, Richard Hightower).

Oh, and he might play with his 15th different quarterback, should the Bears move on from Justin Fields this offseason. He's played with Jay Cutler, Jimmy Clausen, Matt Barkley, Brian Hoyer, Mike Glennon, Mitch Trubisky, Chase Daniel, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton, Fields, Trevor Siemian, Nathan Peterman, Tyson Bagent and potentially . . . Caleb Williams? Drake Maye? Jayden Daniels? That's to be seen.

