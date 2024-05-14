Bears sign OT Kiran Amegadjie to rookie contract

The Chicago Bears have signed offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie to his four-year rookie contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Chicago selected Amegadjie in the third round in the 2024 NFL draft. According to Aaron Wilson, the deal is worth $5.914 million including a $1.121 million signing bonus.

“You love the tools that he has,” general manager Ryan Poles said after his selection. “His pass pro is really good. Love his length, hand usage. And a big man that we believe is going to continue to get bigger and more explosive, so it should really increase the competition on our offensive line and make everyone better.”

Amegadjie had surgery last October to repair a partially torn quad suffered during his 2023 season at Yale, and the Bears said he won’t be participating in offseason workouts. While Amegadjie said he feels good, there’s no definitive timetable for his return.

Amegadjie is the second member of Chicago’s five-player 2024 draft class to sign his rookie contract. The team previously signed punter Tory Taylor to his rookie deal during rookie minicamp.

