Bears sign OT Aviante Collins, waive OT Lorenz Metz

The Chicago Bears are expected to make a couple of roster moves as they kick off training camp practice Wednesday.

The Bears are signing offensive tackle Aviante Collins to the roster. In a corresponding move, they’re waiving undrafted rookie tackle Lorenz Metz.

Collins was signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted rookie in 2017, where he battled injuries during his four years with the team. He’s made just one start in his NFL career, which came during his time with Minnesota in 2019. Collins was most recently with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, where he appeared in two games.

The Bears previously signed Metz as an undrafted rookie out of Cincinnati this offseason.

