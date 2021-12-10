Bears sign OLB Bruce Irvin to active roster, place OLB Cassius Marsh on IR
The Chicago Bears have made a couple of roster changes ahead of Sunday night’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
Bears outside linebacker Cassius Marsh was a new addition on the injury report with a knee injury and was a limited participant on Thursday. He didn’t practice Friday and was ruled out of Sunday’s game.
On Friday, the Bears placed Marsh on injured reserve, which means he’ll miss a minimum of three games. In his place, Chicago promoted outside linebacker Bruce Irvin to the active roster from the practice squad.
The Bears have suffered several injuries at outside linebacker this season, which starts with Khalil Mack, who had season-ending foot surgery. Earlier in the season, Chicago lost Jeremiah Attaochu to a torn pectoral muscle, leaving the Bears without two of their top three pass rushers.
Second-year pro Trevis Gipson has stepped up in Mack’s absence, where he’s getting valuable reps and has found some success alongside Robert Quinn.
