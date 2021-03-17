Bears re-sign OL Germain Ifedi

The Chicago Bears added some insurance to the offensive line Tuesday night with the decision to re-sign Germain Ifedi after a promising first season with the team.

He’ll earn $5 million in 2021, per Adam Schefter.

Ifedi played in all 16 regular-season games and the wild-card round for the Bears in 2020, earning a 65.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. It was the highest PFF grade of his career.

Ifedi will could end up competing for the starting right tackle position with the departure of Bobby Massie, but his versatility gives the Bears a valuable swing-man who can provide quality starter’s reps.