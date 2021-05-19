Bears sign OL Adam Redmond, waive OL Gage Cervenka

The Chicago Bears signed former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Adam Redmond and waived offensive lineman Gage Cervenka, the team announced Wednesday.

Redmond, a former undrafted free agent with the Colts in 2016, has appeared in 18 games as a reserve for Indianapolis in 2017, and the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 and 2020.

Redmond spent part of his rookie season on the Colts’ practice squad, where he later appeared in the first four games of the 2017 season.

But it was Redmond’s time with Dallas where he saw his most action. He joined the Cowboys in 2018, where he appeared in a career-high 10 games. Last season, he rejoined Dallas, where he played in four games. Redmond was waived by the Cowboys earlier this month.

