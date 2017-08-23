Bears sign offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. to extension

Chicago Bears tackle Charles Leno (72) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/G-Jun Yam)

CHICAGO (AP) -- The Chicago Bears have signed offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr. to a contract extension.

The Bears announced the extension Wednesday.

Leno started all 16 games at left tackle last year and is entering his fourth season with the Bears. Last year marked the second straight season in which Leno made 16 starts. He was one of two Bears offensive players to start every game in 2016.

He helped Chicago finish third in the NFL in rushing as Jordan Howard rushed for 1,313 yards, the most by a Bears rookie.

Leno, a former seventh-round pick from Boise State, has 30 career NFL starts.

---

