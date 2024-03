The Bears have added some depth to their offensive line.

Matt Pryor, a tackle who played for the 49ers last year, is signing with the Bears, according to TheAthletic.com.

Last year in San Francisco Pryor was strictly a backup, but he has starting experience, with 24 starts in six NFL seasons.

The 29-year-old Pryor was a 2018 sixth-round pick of the Eagles. He played three years in Philadelphia, two in Indianapolis and one in San Francisco.