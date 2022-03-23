Bears sign offensive lineman Dakota Dozier originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears added to their offensive line group on Wednesday. The team announced Ryan Poles signed former Viking Dakota Dozier to a one-year deal.

The Jets selected Dozier in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. He made his NFL debut one year later, and in all Dozier played in 38 games, starting seven. Dozier signed with the Vikings in 2019, and started all 16 games for them at left guard in 2020. However he only appeared in six games last season, exclusively on special teams. Over his three-year tenure in Minnesota, Dozier played in 38 games, starting 20. In addition to left guard, Dozier also started at right guard and center for Minnesota.

Poles hinted changes would be coming to the Bears offensive line this year, and so far he’s made several moves. Poles opted not to re-sign former second-round pick James Daniels, allowing Daniels to sign with the Steelers. In addition he signed Lucas Patrick, who could replace Sam Mustipher as the Bears' starting center.

Beyond the offensive line, Poles has signed defensive tackle Justin Jones, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, wide receivers Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown, and fullback Khari Blasingame. Poles has also re-signed DeAndre Houston-Carson and Patrick Scales, and tendered Mustipher, Jesper Horsted and Lachavious Simmons.

